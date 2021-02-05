Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hess were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $57.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,593 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,508. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

