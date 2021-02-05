Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $573,000 Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NYSE EMR opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.98.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

