Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 483,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 106,434 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

