Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,481,000 after buying an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 857,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,591,000 after purchasing an additional 609,351 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,899,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 425,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 287,849 shares during the period.

KRE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

