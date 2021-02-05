Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 18,245 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -284.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

