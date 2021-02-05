Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 245,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period.

BIBL stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

