Insight Protocol (INX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $11,984.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $485.32 or 0.01316756 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.18 or 0.05955926 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

