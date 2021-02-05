Insider Selling: X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $18,912.00.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00.

XFOR opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.53. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

