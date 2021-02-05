Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $485,455.04 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jay Parrish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2,587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 44,631 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $7,059,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

