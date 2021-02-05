Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells 14,234 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $357,700.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $54,142.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60.

PCVX opened at $24.50 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

