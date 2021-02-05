Insider Selling: UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) Insider Sells 92,041 Shares of Stock

UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L) (LON:UDG) insider Brendan McAtamney sold 92,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99), for a total value of £774,064.81 ($1,011,320.63).

Shares of UDG stock opened at GBX 825 ($10.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 791.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 753.80. The company has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. UDG Healthcare plc has a twelve month low of GBX 423.40 ($5.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 849.50 ($11.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.18%. UDG Healthcare plc (UDG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

