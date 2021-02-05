Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO Sells $25,380.27 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Ross Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, William Ross Greenberg sold 27,813 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $169,103.04.

Shares of TWO opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

