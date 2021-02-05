Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Sells $153,206.12 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPS opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.84.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

