Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $4,028,202.09 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 526.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

