Insider Selling: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Sells $18,689,625.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

