Insider Selling: Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Sells 29,354 Shares of Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 29,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $557,138.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aquilo Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 13,661 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $262,837.64.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 14,933 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $278,052.46.

On Monday, November 9th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 125,900 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $1,733,643.00.

On Friday, November 6th, Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00.

Shares of SPRO opened at $19.04 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

