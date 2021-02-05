Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Sells $14,471,200.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,408,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark D. Mclaughlin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $13,997,600.00.

NYSE:PANW opened at $382.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $390.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.