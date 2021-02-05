Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $2,727,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $1,817,200.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $69.66 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

