Insider Selling: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $223,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 21.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

