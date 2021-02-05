Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Insider Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $136.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.53 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 354,213 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 98.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 133.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 479,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,478,000 after buying an additional 139,665 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

