Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells 4,681 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 16,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $140.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

