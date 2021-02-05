Insider Selling: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDE opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

