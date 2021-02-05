Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,287,670.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $181.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

