Insider Buying: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,540. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 56,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,392. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $32.80.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 145,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

