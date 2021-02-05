Insider Buying: Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) Insider Purchases £50,000 in Stock

Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) (LON:UFO) insider Mark Culbert bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

UFO opened at GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.97. Alien Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.19 ($0.04).

Get Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) alerts:

About Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L)

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alien Metals Limited (UFO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.