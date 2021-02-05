Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Given New $31.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 651.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $27.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,209.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock worth $302,859. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.