Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $89.76 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 676,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $89,763,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $9,394,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 110,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $9,607,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its 200-day moving average is $119.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.