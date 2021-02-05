Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

