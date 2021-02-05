Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.87 ($37.50).

Infineon Technologies AG has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

