IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.61.

IMV opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.69.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 29.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMV by 72.9% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

