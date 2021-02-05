Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.97.
Shares of IMO stock opened at C$25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22.
Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.