Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.97.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$32.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 1.0700242 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

