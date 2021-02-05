Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.75 million.Immersion also updated its Q4 2020

IntraDay guidance to 0.27-0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 1,289,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,486. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $383.31 million, a P/E ratio of -284.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

