Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.75 million.Immersion also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.27-0.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 1,289,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,486. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Also, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

