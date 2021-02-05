IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading Up 9.2%

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) shares were up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 50,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 109,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About IMC International Mining (OTCMKTS:IMIMF)

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

