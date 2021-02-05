IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAX. B. Riley lifted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.49.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $20.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 310.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter valued at $7,774,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

