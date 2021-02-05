IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Shares Up 12.7%

Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shot up 12.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.95. 638,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 460,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.27% of IMAC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

