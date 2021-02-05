Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ILKAF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, Mining Area C, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

