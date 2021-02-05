Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ILKAF opened at $5.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.