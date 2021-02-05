Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $197.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

