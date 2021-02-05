IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,619 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81.

On Thursday, December 17th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $139,309.80.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

