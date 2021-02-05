iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Shares of iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 532,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,310,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $34.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter. iFresh had a negative return on equity of 126.03% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

