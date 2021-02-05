IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

