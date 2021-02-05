IFP Advisors Inc Has $97,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 119.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altimmune alerts:

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ALT opened at $17.69 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $585.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.