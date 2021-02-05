IFP Advisors Inc Has $106,000 Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 160,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 589.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

