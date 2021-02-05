IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,839 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 17.6% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 254,331 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $41.11 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

