IFP Advisors Inc Buys 538 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 145.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 700.9% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.