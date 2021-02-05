IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,601.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,625.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

