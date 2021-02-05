IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $68.33 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

