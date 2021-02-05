iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA) dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.17. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

The company has a market cap of C$131.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.34.

About iFabric Corp. (IFA.TO) (TSE:IFA)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other segments. The company offers reversible bra, bandeaux bra, and breast lift product under the Maidenform brand through retailers, online distributors, and specialty boutiques; and apparel accessories.

