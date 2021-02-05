IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

NASDAQ:IEC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 315,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,726. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

