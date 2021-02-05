IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.
NASDAQ:IEC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 315,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,726. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $158.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.
About IEC Electronics
