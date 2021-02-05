IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.39-7.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.065-3.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.39-7.71 EPS.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $494.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $439.25.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

